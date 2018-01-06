Winning $450M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Florida, official says

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Florida matched all the numbers for a jackpot worth an estimated $450 million, a lottery official said early Saturday.

Friday night's Mega Millions was the fourth-largest jackpot of its kind. The winning numbers drawn were: 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, with a Mega Ball of 10 (and a Megaplier option at 3x).

“Congratulations to Florida on their big jackpot win,” said Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. ”This has been an exciting run for Mega Millions players and a great way to start off the new year!"

It was not immediately known where the winning ticket was sold.

The highest jackpot was $640 million in 2012, when three players in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland shared the prize.

Other big jackpots were $648 million in 2013 and $540 in 2016.

Tickets cost $2 and the balls are drawn Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. ET.

To win the jackpot, one must match the first five balls (1-70) and the Mega Ball (1-25). Your odds: 1 in 302,575,350.

According to statistics provided by the Texas Lottery, the most common gold Mega Ball number since Oct. 31, 2017 (when the game changed to its current format) is the No. 22 (three times).

The most common white balls: No. 42 (six times), and Nos. 1, 10, 22 and 28 (four times each). The game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has topped $570 million. The Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

Contributing: The Associated Press

