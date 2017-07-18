White House: Trump had previously undisclosed conversation with Putin

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

President Donald Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Germany, a White House spokesperson confirm to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, the meeting took place during a dinner for G20 leaders. Halfway through the meal, Trump went and sat down next to Putin, an official told the Post.

According to the report, the two leaders were alone, except for Putin's official interpreter.

During the July 7 dinner Trump and Putin had been sitting at opposite ends of a long table, CNN reported.

