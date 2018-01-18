KVUE
Close

U.S. drops charges against 129 inauguration day protesters

President Trump is denying a report he used the words 's---hole' to describe African countries and Haiti. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has his statement.

USA TODAY , TEGNA 5:14 PM. CST January 18, 2018

The U.S. Attorney's office is dropping charges against 129 people accused of rioting in Washington, D.C., on President Trump's inauguration day.

Prosecutors, in documents filed late Thursday afternoon, said the decision was made in light of a verdict last month, which found the first six defendants to stand trial for the charges not guilty.

In a statement, the government said it was exercising discretion, "so that it can focus its efforts on this smaller, core group that we believe is most responsible for the destruction and violence that took place on Inauguration Day."

Violent protests on Jan. 20, 2017, resulted in 234 people being charged or arrested with mostly felony charges. At the time of Thursday's filing, 188 people had pending charges.

The government said it will move forward with the remaining 59, which, it said, engaged in the destruction of downtown D.C., helped plan the demonstration and displayed "black-bloc" tactics.

Prosecutors will file motions to dismiss for the 129 defendants.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories