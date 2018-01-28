Trump says he's not a feminist because he's 'for everyone'

US President Donald Trump waves before boarding the Air Force One ahead of his departure from Zurich Airport in Zurich on January 26, 2018, after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - Attention ladies.

President Trump thinks you're doing great and he's happy about that. Also, he has tremendous respect for you.

So much respect that he would call himself a feminist?

"That would be, maybe, going too far," Trump told British journalist Piers Morgan in an interview airing Sunday.

Instead, Trump said, he wants everyone to succeed.

"I'm for women. I'm for men. I'm for everyone.I think people have to go out...and they have to win," Trump said. "And women are doing great, and I'm happy about that."

President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist.

He tells me: ‘No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone.'

Trump's remarks came the week after hundreds of thousands of marchers flooded streets across the country to mark the anniversary of the 2017 Women's March held on the first full day of Trump’s administration.

A popular protest sign — "Grab Him by the Mid-terms" — referenced the comments Trump made on the Access Hollywood video, bragging about groping women.

Trump cast the rallies as celebrations of the strong economy.

"Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March," he tweeted. "Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!"

Trump likewise told Morgan he thinks his support from women has only grown because "women have the best unemployment numbers that they've had in 17 years."

While Hillary Clinton won women's votes overall, a slight majority of white women voted for Trump.

But a recent Washington Post-ABC poll shows Trump's approval rating among white women dropping from 47% in April to 37% in January.

