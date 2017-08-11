Trump: Military solutions in place should N. Korea 'act unwisely'

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

President Donald Trump has issued an urgent warning to North Korea not to move ahead with its ballistic missile testing.

He is tweeting: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump previously said the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

China has reiterated calls for all sides to maintain calm and reduce tensions over the Korean Peninsula.

The statement Friday does not mention any specific actions China would be willing to take, although some Chinese scholars and state media have called on Beijing to take on a shuttle diplomacy role to facilitate talks between the U.S. and North Korea.

China is the North's biggest economic partner and source of aid, but says it alone can't compel Pyongyang to end its nuclear and missile programs. China has called on South Korea and the U.S. to suspend large scale military exercises in return for the North halting its programs in order to facilitate talks.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says in a statement that the current situation on the Korean Peninsula "is complex and sensitive."

He says: "The Chinese side hopes all related parties will exercise caution in their words and actions and make greater efforts to alleviate the tense situation and enhance mutual trust, while not traveling the old path of making displays of strength and constantly exacerbating the situation."

An editorial in the Communist Party tabloid Global Times says "Beijing is not able to persuade Washington or Pyongyang to back down at this time. It needs to make clear its stance to all sides and make them understand that when their actions jeopardize China's interests, China will respond with a firm hand."

It adds China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten U.S. soil and the U.S. retaliates, "China will stay neutral."

© 2017 Associated Press