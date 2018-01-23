Trump: If there's no border wall, there's no DACA deal

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on November 15, 2017 in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Senate's Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, is taking back his offer to President Trump to fund his "big beautiful wall."

"The wall offer is off the table," Schumer told reporters on Tuesday. "That was part of a package" that's now defunct.

Schumer first made the offer on Friday during a meeting with Trump at the White House, part of negotiations to avert a government shutdown. Schumer said he put Trump's “signature campaign issue on the table in exchange" for legal protections DREAMers, young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

"It was the first thing the president and I talked about," Schumer said Tuesday. "The thought was we could come to an agreement that afternoon, the president would announce his support, and then the Senate and the House would get it done and it would be on the president's desk. He didn’t do that, so we’re going to have to start on a new basis."

Late Tuesday, Trump delivered a direct message to Schumer, saying there will be no agreement protecting DREAMers without funding for his promised border wall.

"Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA," Trump tweeted, adding: "We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!"

The White House has given a different account of Friday's meeting, saying Schumer offered legislative approval for the wall but not actual funding.

After the Trump-Schumer talks stalled, the Senate blocked a short-term spending bill, sparking a partial government shutdown. Senate Democrats voted against the measure because it did not include protections for the DREAMers, who now have temporary legal status under an Obama-era program called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Trump said in September he would kill the DACA program but gave Congress six months to find a solution.

The shutdown lasted through Monday evening when Congress approved a new short-term spending bill that will expire on Feb. 8. Most Senate Democrats voted for that bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., promised he would bring immigration legislation to the Senate floor if Congress had not reached an agreement on the DACA recipients by the time the spending bill runs out.

