Tom Brady sets Super Bowl record for passing yards in a game in Patriots' loss to Eagles

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after fumbling against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS - The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles exploded for well more than half a mile of offense. And that may not even be the most impressive record set in Super Bowl LII.

That distinction goes to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who took down his own mark for single-game passing yards in a Super Bowl.

With a fourth down completion for 13 yards in the fourth quarter to receiver Danny Amendola, Brady reached 478 passing yards, eclipsing his own record set last year in Super Bowl LI (466) against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady finished with 505 passing yards.

There have been three individual Super Bowl performances of 400 or more passing yards. Brady has two of them.

In fact, by the end of the third quarter, Brady had already thrown for 404, which was 10 yards shy of former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner’s record, which was set in Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans.

That wasn’t the only record set on Sunday.

The Eagles and Patriots combined for most net offensive yards in Super Bowl history.

With 2:21 still left to play in the game, both teams had totaled 1,104 net offensive yards, ending the game at 1,151 total offensive yards.

The previous record was 929 yards, set by the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XXII — a 42-10 Washington victory.

