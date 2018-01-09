Steve Bannon speaks before introducing Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event in this file photo from December 5, 2017. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump.

Breitbart announced Tuesday that Bannon would step down as executive chairman of the conservative news site.

A report on the Breitbart website quotes Bannon saying, "I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform."

Trump has lashed out at Bannon for comments made in an explosive new book that questions the president's fitness for office.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Bannon has tried to make amends. He issued a statement Sunday praising the president's eldest son.

