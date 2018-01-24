Sources: MSU President plans to step down amidst fallout from Larry Nassar case

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon plans to step down Thursday from her position, according to multiple sources with knowledge of her plans.

She would make the announcement one day after a judge sentenced Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison as part of a plea deal on seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving more than 160 girls and women over more than two decades.

Simon had spent her entire career - from the mid-1970s on - at the university.

She has been under incredible pressure for several weeks to step aside. That pressure has racheted up during the last two weeks as 156 sexual assault victims appeared in court to testify about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar, which reached back as far as 1997.

"We've been telling our stories for 18 months, and you've yet to answer a single question I have," Rachael Denhollander said in court. Denhollander filed the first police report in 2016 that led to Nassar's guilty plea and sentencing.. "You issue a press release ... playing word games, saying there was no cover up because no one believed. The reason no one believed, is because no one listened. It has been 18 months and I am still asking questions, and I am still getting the same answer.

"No one handled the reports of abuse properly. Victims were silenced and even forced to go back for further sexual assault. “They did not listen in 1997 or 1998 or 1999 or 2000 or 2004 or 2014."

Many have taken time to call out MSU and Simon for her handling of the situation, repeatedly talking about how they notified MSU officials of the abuse.

Simon has said she received a report in 2014 of Nassar being cleared by the university in a sexual assault claim, but said she did not receive the full case file.

That didn't matter to the victims.

"Come hell or high water, we will take every last one of you down that could have stopped this monster," Amy Labadie, a victim and former gymnast, said in court.

“I don’t know how you can still call yourself a president, because I don’t anymore," said Lindsey Lemke, a current MSU student and former MSU gymnast about Simon. "You are no president of mine. … You say you aren’t responsible for this. I wish you would come up to this podium and be half as brave as all of us have had to be the past year and a half. To be brave enough to be a public survivor and a competing athlete of your university who let me down. To be brave enough to come up here and confidently tell us the reason why you don’t think that you are responsible."

As victims' testimony came pouring out, the pressure on Simon to step aside grew. The MSU student government called for changes at the "highest levels" of the university. Politician after politician called for her to and asked the state legislature to launch an investigation.

The board initially supported Simon. They met for five hours behind closed doors last Friday and emerged with a statement of support. Then, the next night, Trustee Mitch Lyons issued a statement calling for Simon to step down. Then, on Monday, in a radio interview, Trustee Joel Ferguson said Simon would never leave and praised her.

She was defended by the university's highest profile employees - including basketball coach Tom Izzo.

"I have to say, though, that I have the utmost – the utmost – faith and respect for the leadership of our president, too, at Michigan State. That’s a woman who has dedicated over 40 years – and I’ve been here 33 with her, and I think I know what she stands for."

In the end, the public pressure was too much, as victims, students, alumni, politicians, the state House of Representative and nearly every media organization in the state called for her to no longer be MSU's leader.

Simon was named president in January 2005, the final stop in her long journey at MSU, which began in the 1970s.

After getting her master's in student personnel and counseling from Indiana State University, she came to MSU, where she got her doctorate in higher education.

She started in the office of institutional research and continued to climb upward in MSU's administration, landing as provost - in charge of the day-to-day academic affairs of the university - in 1993. She was there until 2003, when she was named interim president when then-president M. Peter McPherson went to Iraq at the behest of President George W. Bush to help oversee the reconstruction of Iraq.

She was named president in 2004, becoming the first female president of MSU.

"We thought the best person was right here," said then-Trustee Scott Romney at the time of her hiring. "Her vision, her leadership, her capacities have been demonstrated to us over and over again."

Then-Board President Dave Porteous said Simon was a candidate during the board's national search in 1993 when it selected McPherson.

"As you looked around at the qualities all of us wanted, she measured up perfectly," he said at the time of Simon's hiring.

Contact David Jesse: 313-222-8851 or djesse@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @reporterdavidj

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved