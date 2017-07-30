Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
Well, hello there! What would you do if a shark hitched a ride on your boat? These horrified fishermen faced the real life challenge. After the fishermen cut the shark free, it appears to slip into the water and swim away. USA TODAY
WUSA 12:02 PM. CDT July 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beware of paking lot scammers
-
Chiari Malformation one: Brain condition Jenni Lee has been fighting
-
Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers
-
Hundreds gather for health care rally
-
Nationwide prescription drug shortage
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
APD phasing out nearly 400 Ford Explorers
-
Finding a real solution to Austin traffic
-
Two men dead after local shooting, chase
-
The Way: The story behind the hit song
More Stories
-
APD investigating suspicious death of 3-week-old boy…Jul 29, 2017, 12:50 p.m.
-
Austinites gather at city hall to celebrate failed…Jul 29, 2017, 8:34 p.m.
-
APD, DPS stop kidnapping in East AustinJul 29, 2017, 6:48 a.m.