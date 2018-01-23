KVUE
Governor: 1 dead, multiple wounded in Kentucky school shooting

Associated Press , TEGNA 9:44 AM. CST January 23, 2018

Authorities say one person was killed and several others have been injured in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky. 

Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky. The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Details are limited but the Kentucky State Police tweeted that a local deputy apprehended the suspect and the scene is secured.

No word yet on the ages of the victims or the shooter. 

Louisville FBI said its agents and personnel are on-scene to assist with the investigation. 

"Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us," Gov. Bevin tweeted. 

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that he is closely tracking the reports of the tragedy in Benton, Kentucky. 

"My thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others," Sen. McConnell said. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

