Reports: 'Suspicious truck' causes evacuation at Hanscom AFB

Tegna , TEGNA 10:20 AM. CDT July 06, 2017

Police have evacuated part of Hanscom Air Force Base and a bomb squad is on the scene after being alerted to a 'potentially suspicious truck' during a routine vehicle inspection at the the front gate according to a press release.

This is the truck being inspected at #Hanscom AFB in #Massachusetts Reports: cargo contained explosive material. Bomb Squad on scene. pic.twitter.com/Qr9HEJEdAP

The cargo of the truck is believed to be explosive material.

No injuries have been reported and police are investigating

Hanscom Air Force Base is 20 miles outside of Boston.

This is a developing story.

