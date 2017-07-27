Report: Iran successfully launches satellite-carrying rocket

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian semi-official media are reporting that Iran has successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite into space.
The website YJC.ir, which is affiliated with Iranian state television, as well as the semi-official Fars news agency, reported the launch on Thursday and said it was successful.
The launch comes as the United States has criticized Iran's ballistic missile tests.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs