Report: Iran successfully launches satellite-carrying rocket

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian semi-official media are reporting that Iran has successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite into space.

The website YJC.ir, which is affiliated with Iranian state television, as well as the semi-official Fars news agency, reported the launch on Thursday and said it was successful.

The launch comes as the United States has criticized Iran's ballistic missile tests.

