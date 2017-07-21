What big news story do you remember from your childhood?

The Space Shuttle Challenger explodes minutes after takeoff from Kennedy Space Flight Center January 28, 1986 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo: CNN via Getty Images, 2003 Getty Images)

With O.J. Simpson being granted parole, many people are thinking back to the low-speed Bronco chase in June 1994 and his trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson was acquitted in October 1995 after a lengthy televised trial.

A Deadspin article from earlier in July asked the simple question “What's the first big news story you were aware of as a kid?” The article has made its way into newsrooms across the country, including ours, and has many of us thinking back to how we would answer that question.

Here are some of the responses from KVUE employees (in chronological order):

- Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Funeral

- Apollo 11 Moon Landing

- George Wallace Assassination Attempt

- Watergate

- Iran Hostage Crisis

- Atlanta Child Murders

- John Lennon Assassination

- Ronald Reagan Assassination Attempt

- Challenger Explosion (Many employees said this)

- Desert Storm

- O.J. Simpson Trial

- Oklahoma City Bombing

- 9/11 (Many younger employees said this)

What about you? What's the first big news story you were aware of as a kid?

