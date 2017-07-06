President Trump overseas for G20 Summit

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Manor boy talks about frightening dog attack
-
Customers dealing with TxTag billing problems
-
VERIFY: Is driving barefoot illegal in Texas?
-
Austin takes action against vacant homes
-
Suspect killed after Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at baseball practice
-
Distracted driving changed Texas man's life
-
Affordable housing scarce in Williamson County
-
Anti-SB4 protest stops July 4th parade in Cedar Park
-
Three men robbed San Marcos Plucker's, officials say
More Stories
-
VIDEO: 7-year-old boy bitten by dog in 'unprovoked…Jul. 5, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition…Jul. 5, 2017, 9:15 p.m.
-
VERIFY: Is driving barefoot in Texas illegal?Jul. 5, 2017, 4:52 p.m.