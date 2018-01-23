'Now I'm going to wear a football helmet': Comic speaks out after on-stage attack

After being attacked onstage, comedian Steve Brown spoke with Daily Blast Live about his experience. (Photo: Screenshot from video)

The video is harrowing: in the middle of a comedy routine, a man jumps onstage and attacks the performer, first with a microphone stand and then with a stool.

The comedian, Steve Brown, shuffles across the stage in a defensive crouch until the man is pulled from the stage.

During his act, Brown says, he noticed the suspect staring into space. He asked the suspect if he was ok, and the suspect replied "Don't f--- with me, man."

"I noticed he had like this really crazy look on his face, like he was in deep thought or like he was just mad about something," Brown recalls. "So I asked him what was wrong, I said my man you ok? and he just started mumbling and going crazy and I just said dude its not that serious you cool?"

He said the man in the crowd then hit a woman who he was sitting with who was trying to calm him down, Brown says. He then came onstage.

Brown made it out of the without major injuries, but shaken.

"I was pretty much in defense mode," Brown told Daily Blast Live.

"Obviously he was trying to kill me."

He said he spoke with the attacker's family. They said the man is an ex-con who has been going through a hard time after losing his daughter.

"I really feel bad for him, but at the same time, I look at the video and see, dude, you're trying to kill me," Brown said.

He told Daily Blast Live he thinks club owners should have better security for their performers to prevent these types of incidents.

During future routines, Brown joked, he's going to wear a football helmet.

No arrests have been made in the case.

WLTX contributed to this report

