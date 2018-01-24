Netflix in February: What's new and expiring

Yes, Netflix is well aware that we are in the midst of "cuffing season."
So while you're home cuddling with your (perhaps temporary) beau or lady friend, the streaming service has a bunch of new romantic viewing options in February.
There's the Netflix Original Irreplaceable You, a movie starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who wants to find new love for her fiancé. On the funnier side, there's another fresh Netflix film, When We First Met, starring Adam Devine as a man who uses a magical photo booth to relive a first meeting with a girl who has friend-zoned him.
Not into the lovey stuff? Netflix has its new, lavish-looking Altered Carbon, a series set 300 years in the future where human minds can be downloaded into new bodies, or "human sleeves." Also available is Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 and Duncan Jones' sci-fi Netflix film Mute, starring Alex Skarsgård, Justin Theroux & Paul Rudd.
And there are plenty of other offerings, including several American Pie and Ocean's movies. Scroll through for a partial list of the titles coming to Netflix in February. We'll update this page with more movies and shows coming in and out as Netflix shares them. (And here's what arrived in January.)
Scroll down for the list of everything new and expiring on Netflix in Feb.
Available Feb. 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Available Feb. 2
Altered Carbon: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 6
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1
Available Feb. 7
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 8
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Available Feb. 9
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 14
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 15
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 16
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 17
Blood Money
Available Feb. 18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 19
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 20
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 21
Forgotten-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
Available Feb. 22
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Available Feb. 23
Marseille: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 24
Jeepers Creepers 3
Available Feb. 26
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
Available Feb. 27
Derren Brown: The Push-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
