'A good young man' | Police officer shot and killed near Atlanta identified

LOCUST GROVE, GA. - The identity of the Locust Grove police officer who was killed on Friday has been identified.

According to Mayor Robert Price, Chase Maddox, 26, was a five-year veteran of the Locust Grove police department after serving in the National Guard.

"He was a good young man who did a good job," Price told 11Alive.

Price said Maddox and his wife were the parents of one child and were expecting another.

According to Henry County Sheriff Kenneth McBrayer, police were serving a bench warrant on a suspect for failure to appear in Locust Grove municipal court.

The suspect was shot and killed by police on the scene, which was inside a home on St. Francis Court near the Tanger Outlet.

The names of the officers who were wounded, along with the suspect, have not been released.

"It became apparent that the suspect was not going to go with police, which is why a Locust Grove officer was called in to assist," McBrayer said.

Both of the deputies are at Atlanta Medical Center. One is in serious condition, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, while the other is in fair condition.

The Locust Grove officer was shot and killed at the scene.

11Alive spoke with Wade Corley, who said his brother, Michael Corley, was one of the three officers who were shot.

“Thank God for the bulletproof vest,” said Wade Corley, a pastor at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Griffin. “The bullet went through the vest and caught him near the right side of his ribs.

“Police officers don’t get paid enough for what they have to do,” Wade Corley said.

