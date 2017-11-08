LuLaRoe founders deny pyramid scheme accusation

A class action lawsuit claims LuLaRoe company is a pyramid scheme that pressures retailers into buying more than they can afford. (Photo: KUSA)

The co-founders of LuLaRoe are pushing back against allegations that the clothing retailer is a pyramid scheme, calling the accusations part of an "uneducated opinion."

Company co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham spoke with CBS News in the wake of a $1 billion lawsuit filed by some of the people who sold LuLaRoe products.

LuLaRoe recruits people to pay several thousand dollars up front to buy clothing in bulk, then sell it out of their homes. But some of those sellers are now accusing the company of deceiving them, something the Stidhams firmly deny.

"We have a multi-billion dollar business. It was not built by tricking people into giving us their money," Mark Stidham told CBS News.

The class-action lawsuit was filed by three Sacramento area plaintiffs on behalf of LLR consultants between 2013 until the present. It claims the company is a pyramid scheme that pressures sellers into buying more product than they can afford. The suit says because the retailers are given patterns without choosing them, they aren’t able to sell the pieces they want.

"What that is is an uneducated opinion. They haven't looked at who we are because we sell product through to a consumer, and it's highly-desirable product. That is not a pyramid scheme," Mark said to CBS News.

DeAnne further explained to CBS that people shouldn't think selling the product is easy for everyone.

Despite the recent complaints, many other sellers say their LuLaRoe experience has been positive.

Andrea Ryall told 9News she's been a retailer for a year and says the model of receiving random patterns on the clothing actually helped her form a community with other local consultants because they aren’t always in direct competition.

“I think it’s a genius design and why LuLaRoe has been successful, and why it will continue to be,” Ryall said.

The mom of two says she has made a profit, and also enough to contribute to local charities and have fundraisers of her own.

"We have been incredibly disruptive in the marketplace and I don't think those are entirely organic complaints," Mark told CBS News.

