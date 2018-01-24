Larry Nassar appears in court during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly for a resolution seeking the ouster of Michigan State University's president over allegations that the school missed chances to stop sports doctor Larry Nassar from sexually assaulting girls and women.

The state House approved the nonbinding measure hours after Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The resolution says legislators have "lost confidence" in President Lou Anna Simon's ability to lead a transparent investigation, to implement changes, to protect students and to lead the university. It calls for her to resign or be fired by Michigan State's governing board.

The board so far has stood behind Simon, while awaiting a review by Michigan's attorney general.

