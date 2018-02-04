Kylie Jenner gives birth to a girl

Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner is officially a mom.

The 20-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, according to an Instagram message that she posted Sunday.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

She also posted a link to a YouTube video showing the baby.

And her mother, Kris shared the video in a tweet on Sunday about her joy over the new arrival to the family. "God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family."

God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief! https://t.co/lFrymHVFTs @KylieJenner — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 4, 2018

The father is boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. Jenner began dating the Houston-born rapper last April.

Jenner grew up in front of the world on her family's E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The social media maven has since spun off her own reality program,Life of Kylie and a multi-million dollar cosmetics business.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan kept exceptionally quiet about her pregnancy, never formally confirming she was expecting and keeping photos of herself off her Twitter and Instagram accounts until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family is in the middle of a baby boom. Khloe Kardashian, 33, recently confirmed her first pregnancy, and Kim Kardashian, 37, recently welcomed her third child via surrogate.

