Italian company 'Steve Jobs' wins trademark battle against Apple

CUPERTINO, CA - APRIL 08: Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks during an Apple special event April 8, 2010 in Cupertino, California. Jobs announced the new iPhone OS4 software. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2010 Getty Images)

An Italian clothing company called "Steve Jobs" won a trademark battle against Apple and can now use the iPhone creator's name and apple-inspired logo on whatever they please.

Two Italian brothers, Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato, noticed that Steve Jobs' name wasn't trademarked in 2012, so they decided to use the name for their company, Business Insider Italia reported. For years, Apple has legally fought the brothers over their logo, which features a J that looks like an apple with a bite out of it. Ring any bells? Yeah, Apple's logo features an apple with a bite out of it.

The brother's told Business Insider a judge ruled that because it's a letter, "it can not be a bite," mirrored after the Apple logo.

While the European Union Intellectual Property Office registered the name for the Italian designers in 2014, the brothers only recently registered the name globally, Business Insider reported.

While the duo already make jeans with "Steve Jobs" emblazoned on the label, they say the brand was "born absolutely for electronics."



That means a "Steve Jobs" smartphone might be coming your way.

