Instagram bug locks some users out of their accounts

TEGNA 10:03 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

Instagram said Thursday it's working to fix a bug that's caused some users to be logged out of their accounts.

"We're award of a bug that's causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We're working to resolve this as quickly as possible," Instagram said in a statement on Twitter. 

Instagrammers took to Twitter to express frustration and confusion, with some claiming their accounts had been disabled or deleted entirely. 

It is not clear at this time what caused the bug.

