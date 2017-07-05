Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens

TOPSHOT - Protestors prepare to post postcards written and addressed to terminally-ill Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo (pictured on cards) outside the General Post Office in Hong Kong on July 5, 2017. The Chinese hospital caring for cancer-stricken Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo has decided to invite US, German and other foreign experts to treat him in China following international pressure to let him go abroad. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The Chinese hospital that is treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo for advanced liver cancer says his condition has worsened as abdominal fluid accumulates.

The First Hospital of China Medical University in the northeastern city of Shenyang said in a statement that the lead doctor had informed Liu's family of the development. The statement that appeared on the hospital's website on Thursday is undated.

Liu was diagnosed in May while imprisoned for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms in China. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while in prison.

His supporters have urged Beijing to release Liu and give him the freedom to choose where he wants to treated, while Beijing has said Liu is under the care of experts in a Chinese medical facility.

