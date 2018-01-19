Her dad's restaurant was struggling after Harvey. Jackie's viral tweet changed that.

Jackie's tweet helped bring business back to her dad's restaurant. (Photo: Daily Blast Live)

At La Casa Bakery and Cafe on Hogan Street in Houston, a baker names Trinidad makes a living rolling homemade Pan Dulce. He and his family own the restaurant, selling their homemade Mexican treats.

But then Hurricane Harvey hit, and business slowed down. There was a chance the family might have to close down their bakery.

So Trinidad's teenage daughter, Jackie, turned to Twitter-- something her 70-year-old dad had never even heard of.

"SPRED THE WORD," she captioned a video of her father rolling dough.

"1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER!"

HEY YALL MY DAD HAS A LITTLE PANADERIA/ RESTAURANT. HE MAKES ALL OF THE PAN DULCE HIMSELF. HE BEEN THINKING ABOUT CLOSING BUT I CANT LET THAT HAPPEN, SPRED THE WORD 1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER! LA CASA BAKERY AND CAFE 1002 HOGAN STREET 77009!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cc2fEDwuyB — glo girl (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

The community heard Jackie's plea, retweeting the post over 67,000 times.

Since then, Jackie told Daily Blast Live, business has picked up and remained steady. Jackie made Twitter and Instagram accounts for La Casa and manages them for her parents.

"I wasn't expecting it to stay so steady, but surprisingly people keep coming back," Jackie said.

"It's wonderful."

PAN DULCE FRESH OUT THE OVEN! pic.twitter.com/UBVNNOcQWR — La Casa Bakery (@CasaBakery) December 9, 2017

She says she's planning on helping her parents add new menu items to keep bringing in customers.

