Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.
Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
© 2018 Associated Press
