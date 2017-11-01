Dustin Hoffman apologizes for alleged 1985 sexual-harassment incident

Dustin Hoffman attends the 55th New York Film Festival - "Meyerowitz Stories" at Alice Tully Hall on October 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Dustin Hoffman has apologized for an alleged 30-year-old act of sexual harassment after The Hollywood Reporter published the account of Anna Graham Hunter on Wednesday.

Hunter was a 17-year-old intern on the set of his 1985 TV-movie adaptation of Death of a Salesman, where she says Hoffman groped her and “talked about sex to me and in front of me."

“I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation," the Oscar winner, now 80, told the Associated Press in a statement. "I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

The Hoffman story was published within hours of another story accusing director/producer Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct against six women.

