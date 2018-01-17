Dow closes above 26,000 for first time in its 121-year history

The Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time Wednesday, continuing an early-year stock surge that has pushed the U.S. market to fresh records.
At the closing bell, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 323 points, or 1.3%, to a record 26,115.65, according to preliminary numbers.
The fresh milestone comes just 13 calendar days after the 30-stock index topped 25,000, marking the fastest 1,000-point climb in its history, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The Dow, which rallied 25.1% last year, has continued its surge at the start of 2018 amid rising optimism that tax cuts will lift corporate earnings and the economy.
