'Dick Van Dyke Show' star Rose Marie dies at 94

Actress Rose Marie who broke ground for working women on TV on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died December 28, 2017 at age 94. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Rose Marie, who broke ground for working women on TV on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday at age 94.

Rose Marie, a child star in the 1920s whose career spanned 90 years, had been quite active recently, regaling her 125,000 Twitter followers with witty tweets while promoting a documentary about her career, Wait for Your Laugh, that premiered in November.

The actress, who also appeared on The Doris Day Show and The Hollywood Squares, was best known for playing Sally Rogers on the Van Dyke show in the early 1960s. Her Sally, famed for her hair bow, was a quick-witted comedy writer who more than held her own with the guys, while also making cracks about her own love life.

PHOTOS: People we've lost in 2017 (story continues below gallery)

According to an obituary provided by her representative Harlan Boll, she began her career at age 3 by winning an amateur contest that took her to Atlantic City, where she became known as Baby Rose Marie.

A radio career followed, including her own show and albums, and Rose Marie sang for Presidents Coolidge, Hoover and Roosevelt.

She began acting in films, appearing in several pictures for Paramount in the 1930s, including International House.

She is survived by her daughter Georgiana Marie “Noopy” and her son-in-law Steven Rodrigues.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM