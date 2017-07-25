Committee issues subpoena for Paul Manafort to testify

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is interviewed on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort seeking his testimony at a public hearing on Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein made the announcement Tuesday. The two senators said they were unable to reach an agreement with Manafort for a voluntary transcribed interview with the committee.

The two said that late Monday night they issued a subpoena to compel Manafort's participation in Wednesday's hearing.

The committee wanted Manafort to testify on enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and Russia's attempts to influence U.S. elections.

© 2017 Associated Press