CDC director resigns after report of trades in tobacco company investments

A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

President Trump's director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned Wednesday after a report that she was trading in tobacco company investments.

Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald "owns certain complex financial interests" that complicated her work as CDC director, the Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Matt Lloyd said in a statement. She could not divest in a timely manner, he said.

When Fitzgerald took the job, she owned a range of stocks, including holdings in beer and soda companies, the tobacco company Philip Morris International, and a number of health care companies. She said she sold some but still has others because of financial restrictions that prevent her from selling them. Fitzgerald had been in the job since July

Brenda Fitzgerald, the 17th Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo: CDC website)

Contributing: Associated Press

