Fugitive accused in child shared sex assault video turns himself in

Germaine Moore (Photo: Contributed photo)

Alabama authorities report that a 44-year-old man who is facing charges of sexual assault of a child and distribution of a video of the assault turned himself in early this morning to police in Millbrook.

According to a release from CrimeStoppers, Germaine Moore surrendered at about 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the Elmore County Detention Center.

Eleven felony charges have been filed against Moore related to an Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation involving the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13, according to a Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release.

Authorities said Monday night the victim has been located and is safe.

Moore faces multiple pending charges in Alabama, as well as active warrants in Detroit, Michigan.

Germaine Moore (Photo: Contributed)

Last week, CrimeStoppers released a warning to the public about a graphic video of sexual abuse involving a young child circulating on social media. Authorities weren't initially sure where the video originated, but began investigating the assault as well as how and by whom the video was shared.

Germaine Moore when he was last seen Feb. 5 (Photo: Contributed)

Garrett said the video may have been shared by some in an effort to identify the man in the video, but the act of sharing such material is considered a crime.

On Monday evening, 42-year-old Jerrell Washington was charged in connection to the distribution of the video, according to a Montgomery Police Department release.

"MPD identified Washington as a suspect in disseminating via social media a video that is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies," the MPD release stated.

Washington is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, 334-353-1224.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved