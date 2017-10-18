Jeff Sessions dodges questions about firing FBI director

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a Senate panel Wednesday that he would not discuss the content of his conversations with President Trump about the May firing of FBI Director James Comey, citing the president’s privileged communications with his executive staff.

Sessions said the privilege cannot be breached without Trump's consent. He called it a “core privilege of the president.”

"I would just urge us all to respect the legitimacy of any president’s right to seek advice in private. This is not a little matter," Sessions said.

Trump fired Comey in the midst of the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Committee Democrats pressed the attorney general Wednesday on his role in the Comey firing. Sessions declined to answer whether Trump had discussed firing Comey to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation.

At the same time, however, he told California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s senior Democrat, that he did not believe there was full understanding of the “significance of the error” in Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of State.

Sessions said that he had agreed with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s assessment that Comey had “usurped” the authority of the Justice Department by announcing the initial closure of the investigation and recommending that no criminal charges be brought.

Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this year that he felt compelled to make the recommendation to close the investigation because he believed that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch had compromised herself when she met with former president Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac in the midst of the email inquiry.

Sessions said that he had not been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“No,” Sessions said, responding to a question posed by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. He hesitated before answering, saying that he may have to consult the special counsel. But when pressed, he said that no interview had taken place.

It was unclear however, whether Mueller’s team has sought to arrange such an interview. Sessions vowed to “absolutely” cooperate with Mueller’s investigation if asked to do so.

Of the ongoing special counsel’s inquiry, Sessions said the "process has to work its will."

“I’ve known special counsel Mueller for many, many years. I think he will produce the work in a way he thinks is correct, and history will judge," Sessions said.

No collusion

Asked whether he colluded with the Russian government and Kremlin’s interference in the 2016 election, Sessions offered an emphatic: "No."

Earlier, Leahy took Sessions to task for providing “false” testimony during his confirmation hearing when the attorney general indicated that he had no contact with Russia officials.

Sessions denied that he provided inaccurate information during the January hearing, and later said that his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which he did not disclose during confirmation, involved no discussion of Russian interference in the election.

“I don’t recall any conversation about the details of the campaign,” Sessions said.

The disclosure of Sessions’ contacts with the Russian ambassador in part prompted the attorney general to recuse himself on all matters related to the Russia inquiry.

The action led to the appointment of Mueller, a former FBI director, to manage the investigation as a Justice Department special counsel.

Opioid epidemic

On another topic, Sessions addressed the fatal scourge of opioid abuse as the Trump administration wrestles with how it intends to respond.

Sessions called for stricter legislation limiting the mass distribution of the highly addictive and potent drug.

“We are in the midst of the deadliest drug epidemic this country has ever seen,’’ Sessions said. “Our country has seen nothing like it."

He added that "there can be no doubt that we need much stricter accountability’’ in the distribution of opioids.

Sessions’ testimony Wednesday was his first appearance before the panel that oversees the Justice Department since the former Alabama senator’s confirmation hearing in January.

It also represents the attorney general’s first return to Capitol Hill since he testified in June before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

During that combative two-hour hearing, Sessions rejected any suggestion that he colluded with Russian officials while advising Trump’s campaign, calling such assertions “an appalling and detestable lie.”

More than a month after his June testimony before the Senate Intelligence panel, it was disclosed that Kislyak told his Russian superiors that he and Sessions had discussed Trump’s campaign and policy matters related to Russia.

The ambassador’s discussions with the Kremlin were first reported by The Washington Post, which referred to intercepted communications by U.S. intelligence.

Sessions had previously denied that his contacts with Kislyak had included discussions related to the campaign and Russia’s interests. He repeated those denials Wednesday.

Recent Justice actions

Apart from Russia, the attorney general was grilled on a constellation of recent Justice Department actions — from its management of immigration enforcement issues, the pursuit of harsher penalties against criminal suspects and the agency’s rollback of Obama administration civil rights policy.

A flashpoint in the Sessions’ hearing erupted when Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., asserted that that Justice Department policy that now blocks some federal grants from cities that do not cooperate with immigration authorities was making matters worse in violence-plagued Chicago.

“Mr. Attorney General, you are not helping us solve the murder problem in Chicago,” Durbin called out.

Sessions responded: “Chicago is a great city. Many good things are going for it. I do think the murder rate is a cloud over the city. I’m worried about the health and morale of the Chicago Police Department.”

Republican lawmakers lauded the administration’s controversial action to wind down the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, enacted during the Obama administration.

President Trump has expressed interest in striking an agreement to accommodate some of the 2 million young immigrants known as "Dreamers" who were brought to the U.S. as children. However, Sessions said Wednesday he had concerns about the possibility that Dreamers, if granted citizenship or permanent legal status, might seek to bring other family members to the country illegally to join them.

