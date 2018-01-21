2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Everything you need to know

A view of the atmosphere at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Behind The Scenes Day 3 at The Shrine Auditorium on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_004. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Photo: Charley Gallay, 2018 Getty Images)

What's the next stop in award season? The Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 24th annual award show, which focuses on actors saluting their fellow actors, will air live Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded event:

It airs Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT on TNT and TBS

The show, which takes place at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, will air live coast to coast. Red carpet coverage on E! begins at 6 ET/3 PT, and TNT is live-streaming a red carpet show starting at 5:30 ET/2:30 PT.

Do you need a cable subscription to watch?

Yes. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the award show using the networks' websites and mobile apps. Don't have cable? You can also drop by a viewing party. There are more than a dozen SAG-hosted parties across the country with prices ranging from free to $30, depending on the location and whether you’re a member.

Actors pick the winners

As opposed to awards like the Oscars, where voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences can work in many departments of cinema, SAG voters are all actors. So winning a SAG Award is an esteemed acknowledgement from fellow members of the acting community. Awards go to individuals and ensemble casts.

Kristen Bell is the first-ever host

The two-hour award show is getting a new addition this year: a host. And Kristen Bell, who seems both nervous and excited about the job on social media, was given the honor.

There are plenty of A-list presenters, too

The list of all-female presenters taking the stage includes Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong'o, Dakota Fanning, Kelly Marie Tran, Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash, Gina Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph. The women-filled presenters list comes after the celebrity-created sexual harassment prevention initiative, Time's Up, which was a major focal point during the Golden Globes earlier this month.

There will be a women's power table

Deciding where to seat 1,278 attendees across 86 tables in the auditorium this year has proved especially challenging in the midst of the #MeToo movement. This year, a large table of A-list female presenters and nominees will be front-and-center, including Halle Berry, Jessica Lange, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Lupita Nyong'o and Maya Rudolph. For more of our exclusive look into the event's seating arrangements, see the full seating chart here.

Who are the stand-out nominees?

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leads the film categories with nominations for best actress, best supporting actor and cast. In TV, Big Little Lies, GLOW and Stranger Things dominate.

Haven't seen all the nominated movies and series? Check out where you can stream the nominees here.

Morgan Freeman will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

The Oscar-winning actor has earned himself four SAG nominations throughout the years, including one win for his role in Million Dollar Baby.

He joins previous recipients including Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Rita Moreno and Dick Van Dyke.

