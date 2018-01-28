Video catches package thief's bad fall outside the home

(Photo: KING)

BOTHELL, Wash. - A Bothell homeowner is hoping someone can identify some accused porch pirates after surveillance video captured the pair stealing things off the family’s porch. Just moments after grabbing boxes the thief takes a bad fall.

The family has had this happen before, and they took the necessary precautions to protect their possessions. They get text alerts from UPS and they have a camera system.

The video shows a car moving slowly past the home and then stopping just in front. That's when you see the accused package thief jump from the car and run to the porch.

She grabs three boxes and then runs for the car. She’s in a hurry and slips on a muddy spot on the grass. The woman’s leg gets caught under her, and she appears to severely injure her leg.

She cries in pain and tries desperately to get up, but it's too much.

Finally, her accomplice is forced to leave the car, and that gives us a look at the driver, who is wearing a Seahawks jersey.

The homeowner is frustrated by the loss and says one box contained a special medication. Insurance pays for some of it, but it doesn't cover replacements.

The homeowner says it’s worth more than $5,000 and he doesn't feel any sympathy for the woman who fell. The family filed a police report with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in the state of Washington, and said they hope the suspects will be caught before they can go after someone else.

