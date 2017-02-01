Trump: Call it a ban if you want

President Trump (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL, EPA)

President Trump isn't getting into the debate over whether travel restrictions from seven Muslim countries is a "ban" — after all, he has used the term himself.

"Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!"

The tweet came a morning after Trump unveiled Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch,

It also came as Trump aides push back on the notion that he is pursuing a "Muslim ban," noting that his order is temporary and affects only seven countries.

Critics also note that many terrorists, including the 9/11 plotters, have come from countries not on the list.

Of course, Trump himself has used the "b" word, as in this Monday tweet:

