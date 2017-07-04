KVUE
Close

Puerto Rico turns to Ivan Rodriguez to help secure statehood

Associated Press , KVUE 10:39 AM. CDT July 04, 2017

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has recruited retired baseball star Ivan Rodriguez to help argue for statehood for the U.S. territory.

Ricardo Rossello on Monday appointed the Hall of Famer to a commission charged with going to the U.S. Congress to demand statehood. It’s a strategy Tennessee used to join the union in the 18th century.

Other members include two former Puerto Rico governors and a former president of the island’s Senate.

Rossello said late Monday that Rodriguez would provide a non-partisan perspective.

The appointments come nearly a month after Puerto Rico held a referendum in which 23 percent of voters participated and more than half a million chose statehood. U.S. Congress has to approve any changes to Puerto Rico’s political status.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories