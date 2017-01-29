Protests against Trump's immigration plan set in more than 30 cities

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 28: Protesters gather to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bans certain immigration, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Scores of protests were planned across the nation Sunday as angry immigrant advocates pressed their demand for an end to President Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

“We will not stop until this executive order is canceled and we arrive at common-sense, immigration reform that takes into account the lives of immigrant and refugee families,” said Michelle LaRue, Virginia state director for the advocacy group CASA, which was planning to protest at Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

Protesters swarmed major airports across the nation Saturday. In Chicago, thousands of demonstrators gathered at O'Hare International Airport. In New York, more than 2,000 at John F. Kennedy Airport chanted "let them in!" At Los Angeles International Airport, 200 protesters, shouted, "No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA."

More protests were planned Sunday at major airports from Los Angeles to Chicago to New York. But also at small airports, Main streets and town squares from Bangor, Maine, to Bloomington, Indiana, to Boise.

The executive order, signed Friday, suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Federal Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn on Saturday granted an emergency stay sought by immigrants’ rights lawyers. The judge’s ruling applies to those who have already arrived in the U.S. and those who are in transit who hold valid visas. Judges in Massachusetts and Virginia also ordered halts.

The Department of Homeland Security shrugged off court rulings on Sunday, saying they will have little impact on "overall implementation" of Trump's order.

"President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," DHS said in a statement. It added: "No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States."

The statement noted that "less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced" while enhanced security measures were implemented.

Trump himself reaffirmed his decision Sunday on Twitter: "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, one of the groups that sued the federal government in New York, said attorneys are waiting for the Department of Homeland Security to release a list of people who are still being detained under Trump's order.

“We continue to face Border Patrol non-compliance and chaos at every airport across the country and around the world,” she said.

Hincapié said lawyers are still waiting for the Department of Homeland Security to release a list of people who are still being detained under Trump’s order. Lawyers are standing in arrival terminals of international airports, written in English, Arabic and other languages, offering assistance.

Becca Heller, director of the International Refugee Assistance Project, said a 17-year-old orphan from Afghanistan whose entire family was killed by a landmine in Kabul was not allowed to board his flight to the U.S.

“The last 48 hours have really been full of chaos,” Hincapié said.

A senior Homeland Security official said Saturday the department quickly overhauled its screening procedures after Trump signed the order Friday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the order allowed legal permanent residents — known as green-card holders — and foreigners who were granted special visas for Iraqi and Afghan interpreters to enter after undergoing a full background check and in-person interview.

The official said 81 people made it through that process and were allowed to enter the country. DHS also said that by Saturday evening its agents had stopped 109 foreigners at U.S. airports and prevented another 173 people from boarding U.S.-bound flights. Karen Tumlin, legal director for the National Immigration Law Center, challenged the DHS numbers, calling them "alternative facts."

"We have 50 Iranian green-card holders being held from one single flight at (Los Angeles International Airport)," Tumlin said. "It doesn't add up."

Contributing: Doug Stanglin

