Keel laid for future USS Lyndon B. Johnson

Bath Iron Works employees sit on a barrier during a keel laying ceremony on monday for a Zumwalt-class destroyer named for Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson. (Photo: Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

BATH, MAINE - A keel laying and authentication ceremony was held this week for a Navy destroyer named in honor of President Lyndon B. Johnson

The Jan. 30 ceremony at General Dynamics-Bath Iron Works shipyard included Johnson’s daughters and ship co-sponsors, Lynda Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson, welding their initials into the keel plate of the USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002). While keel laying has been the traditional formal start of ship construction, the Navy says modular shipbuilding allows fabrication to begin months in advance.

"We've made tremendous progress on this ship, and although we're celebrating an early production milestone, we're nearing 60 percent completion on the future Lyndon B. Johnson," said Capt. Kevin Smith, DDG 1000 program manager, Program Executive Office, Ships. "We're honored to be celebrating this milestone with our 36th president's daughters and look forward to continued progress on the final ship of the Zumwalt class."

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson will be the third and final Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer, and is the 34th ship named by the Navy after a U.S. president. The name was announced by then-Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus in 2012.

The Navy added Bath Iron Works is currently also producing the Zumwalt-class USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) and four Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers: USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) and USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120).

