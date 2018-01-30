Everything that's changing at Dunkin' Donuts

ENCINO, CA - FEBRUARY 12: A general view of the atmosphere during the Valentine's Day With Dunkin' Donuts Heart-Shaped Donuts held at Dunkin Donuts on February 12, 2016 in Encino, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts) (Photo: Tommaso Boddi, 2016 Getty Images)

2018 is already proving to be a year of big changes, but maybe nothing bigger than the complete overhaul Dunkin' Donuts is going for! Here's some of the big things you can expect for your favorite morning coffee stop.

1. They’re dropping “Donuts” from the name. The name will now just be “Dunkin.”

2. Donuts will no longer be behind the counter. Much like a Starbucks, they will keep their donuts in a glass bakery case so it is more easily seen by the customers. They are also reducing their donut flavors to 18.

3. Dunkin’ will now serve nitro cold brew coffee. Right now they will offer 8 flavors of their delicious coffee including their original blend and a cold brew blend.

4. There will be mobile-only drive-thru lines! Some stores will have mobile-only pick up spots where you will be able to order from your app and skip the normal line. Right now all drive through lines are self-ordering and not pre-paid.

