Curious bear wakes from hibernation and heads to the highway

A small black bear was spotted wandering in and out of traffic on State 17 near Gleason on Friday. (Photo: Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

GLEASON, WIS. - A curious black bear was removed from the highway on Friday, after wandering in and out of traffic.

When a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrived, the bear was spotted north of Gleason standing on its hind legs and looking into passing cars, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

The bear is believed to be around 2 years old, and to weigh about 90 pounds.

The trooper called in Wild Instincts, a nonprofit animal rehabilitation center based in Rhinelander, the release said. They were able to capture the bear and take it back to their facility.

Wild Instincts believes the bear may have been displaced by logging, hunters, snowmobiles or just the warm temperatures, which could have affected its hibernation patterns, the release said.

The bear will be able to hibernate for the rest of the winter at Wild Instincts, and in the spring, it will be assessed to make sure a medical condition didn't cause its wanderings this weekend.