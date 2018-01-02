Coast Guard rescues elderly man after car plunges into marina

PANAMA CITY, FLA. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an elderly man after his vehicle drove into a marina in Panama City.

Coast Guard members on a nearby ship spotted the sedan drive into the St. Andrews Marina around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. A boat crew was launched and rescuers arrived two minutes later as the car bobbed in the water.

Rescue workers broke the car’s window and pulled the man to safety. He was transferred to paramedics on shore in stable condition.

“As soon as one of our crewmen witnessed the car enter the water, the entire crew fluidly reacted,” Master Chief Petty Officer Glenn Bucklin said. “We are extremely grateful that we happened to be at the marina at the right time to put our boat crew in position to save the life of the driver trapped inside.”

