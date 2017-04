Bill O'Reilly returns with new podcast Monday

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Bill O'Reilly, host of FOX's "The O'Reilly Factor" at FOX Studios on December 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Photo: Slaven Vlasic, 2011 Getty Images)

Bill O'Reilly is coming back.

The former Fox News host is set to appear Monday with a new episode of his "No Spin News" podcast. The news was revealed in an update to O'Reilly's personal website Saturday night.

The podcast, available to premium subscribers of O'Reilly's website, would be the former cable news host's first time speaking publicly since his ouster at Fox News Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. O'Reilly was previously the host of The O'Reilly Factor on the network, anchoring a steady ratings winner for the network for over two decades.

Fox News took The Factor off the air Friday night, with Greg Gutfeld filling in for the final broadcast.

