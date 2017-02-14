DOT: Airlines set records for fewest canceled flights, bumped passengers, mishandled bags

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Photo: KVUE)

Airline passengers last year experienced the fewest canceled flights, the fewest bumps when planes were oversold and the least mishandled bags in decades of federal record-keeping about those inconveniences, according to a Transportation Department report Tuesday.

Airlines canceled 1.17% of their domestic flights last year, which improved on the 1.5% rate in 2015, according to the Air Travel Consumer Report.

The previous low had been 1.24% in 2002, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

In addition, airlines mishandled 2.7 bags for every 1,000 passengers last year, which was the lowest rate since the department began keeping track in 1987.

The rate compared to 3.13 in 2015. The previous low was 3.09 in 2012.

Airlines bumped 0.62 out of each 10,000 passengers last year, which was the lowest rate among data dating to 1995, according to the report.

That rate represented an improvement from the 0.73 in 2015 and beat the previous low of 0.72 in 2002.

The airlines that had the highest portion of flights arriving within 15 minutes of their schedules during 2016 were Hawaiian, Alaska and Delta. The least punctual were Spirit, JetBlue and Frontier.

USA TODAY