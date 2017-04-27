Myles Garrett becomes Texas A&M's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick

PHILADELPHIA --- Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett became the program’s first No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday evening.

Garrett was the highest NFL Draft pick in school history, surpassing the previous best of No. 2 overall by five Aggies: Luke Joeckel in 2013, Von Miller in 2011, Quentin Coryatt in 1992, John David Crow in 1958 and John Kimbrough in 1941.

“He is very deserving and worthy of this honor and has earned being the first Aggie to ever be drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL draft,” Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin said. “He is an outstanding football player, a terrific teammate and an even better person. We are very proud of Myles.”

In addition to being the school’s first-ever No. 1 overall pick, Garrett’s selection extends the team’s streak of years with at least one first-round pick to seven seasons, which is a school record and ranks as the second-longest active streak in college football.

“Cleveland is getting a smart young player who wants to be the very best,” Sumlin added. “He will work hard in the film room, the weight room and on the field. He is very coachable and is eager to learn. He took that approach his entire time with the Aggies.

“Myles is a tremendous teammate. A great example of his perseverance and willingness to compete was after he was injured in our Arkansas game. He could have shut it down the rest of the season, but he worked hard to get back on the field. Even though he wasn’t 100 percent, he gave everything he had the remainder of the season including the bowl game.”

Garrett becomes the seventh NFL first-round pick of the Sumlin era at Texas A&M, joining Joeckel in 2013, Jake Matthews, Mike Evans and Johnny Manziel in 2014, Cedric Ogbuehi in 2015 and Germain Ifedi in 2016. Garrett is the 14th Texas A&M player to be drafted since Sumlin took over the reins at the school in 2012.

Garrett, who was an all-state selection at Arlington Martin High School, concluded his Texas A&M career as one of the most decorated and disruptive defenders in school history. Garrett became the ninth player in school history to earn unanimous first-team All-America honors in 2016, and he also was a finalist for the Bednarik and Rotary Lombardi Awards. He led the Aggies with 8.5 quarterback sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss in 2016 and also contributed two forced fumbles and 10 QB hurries.

He finished his three-year Texas A&M career with 145 total tackles, including 48.5 tackles for loss and 32.5 QB sacks. He also generated 30 QB pressures and seven forced fumbles. During his career, Garrett was a Freshman All-American, two-time first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection, two-time first-team All-American and a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Ted Hendricks Award. He was voted the team’s Defensive MVP all three seasons at Texas A&M (he shared the 2016 honor with Justin Evans).

Texas A&M’s NFL First-Round Picks (by Year)

Player Pos. Overall Team Year

Myles Garrett DE 1 Cleveland Browns 2017

Germain Ifedi OL 31 Seattle Seahawks 2016

Cedric Ogbuehi OL 21 Cincinnati Bengals 2015

Jake Matthews OL 6 Atlanta Falcons 2014

Mike Evans WR 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2014

Johnny Manziel QB 22 Cleveland Browns 2014

Luke Joeckel OL 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 2013

Ryan Tannehill QB 8 Miami Dolphins 2012

Von Miller LB 2 Denver Broncos 2011

Ty Warren DL 13 New England Patriots 2003

Sammy Davis DB 30 San Diego Chargers 2003

Reggie Brown LB 17 Detroit Lions 1996

Sam Adams DL 8 Seattle Seahawks 1994

Aaron Glenn DB 12 New York Jets 1994

Greg Hill RB 25 Kansas City Chiefs 1994

Patrick Bates DB 12 Los Angeles Raiders 1993

Quentin Coryatt LB 2 Indianapolis Colts 1992

Kevin Smith DB 17 Dallas Cowboys 1992

Richmond Webb OL 9 Miami Dolphins 1990

Roger Vick RB 21 New York Jets 1987

Rod Bernstine TE 24 San Diego Chargers 1987

Ray Childress DL 3 Houston Oilers 1985

Billy Cannon LB 25 Dallas Cowboys 1984

Curtis Dickey RB 5 Baltimore Colts 1980

Jacob Green DL 10 Seattle Seahawks 1980

Robert Jackson LB 17 Cleveland Browns 1977

Bubba Bean RB 9 Atlanta Falcons 1976

Tim Gray DB 21 St. Louis Cardinals 1975

Larry Stegent RB 8 St. Louis Cardinals 1970

Maurice Moorman OL 19 Kansas City Chiefs 1968

John David Crow RB 2 Chicago Cardinals 1958

Charles Krueger DL 9 San Francisco 49ers 1958

Bob Goode RB 8 Washington Redskins 1949

John Kimbrough RB 2 Chicago Cardinals 1941

Jim Thomason RB 5 Detroit Lions 1941

Texas A&M’s NFL First-Round Picks (highest to lowest)

Player Pos. Overall Team Year

Myles Garrett DE 1 Cleveland Browns 2017

Luke Joeckel OL 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 2013

Von Miller LB 2 Denver Broncos 2011

Quentin Coryatt LB 2 Indianapolis Colts 1992

John David Crow RB 2 Chicago Cardinals 1958

John Kimbrough RB 2 Chicago Cardinals 1941

Ray Childress DL 3 Houston Oilers 1985

Curtis Dickey RB 5 Baltimore Colts 1980

Jim Thomason RB 5 Detroit Lions 1941

Jake Matthews OL 6 Atlanta Falcons 2014

Mike Evans WR 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2014

Ryan Tannehill QB 8 Miami Dolphins 2012

Sam Adams DL 8 Seattle Seahawks 1994

Larry Stegent RB 8 St. Louis Cardinals 1970

Bob Goode RB 8 Washington Redskins 1949

Richmond Webb OL 9 Miami Dolphins 1990

Bubba Bean RB 9 Atlanta Falcons 1976

Charles Krueger DL 9 San Francisco 49ers 1958

Jacob Green DL 10 Seattle Seahawks 1980

Aaron Glenn DB 12 New York Jets 1994

Patrick Bates DB 12 Los Angeles Raiders 1993

Ty Warren DL 13 New England Patriots 2003

Reggie Brown LB 17 Detroit Lions 1996

Kevin Smith DB 17 Dallas Cowboys 1992

Robert Jackson LB 17 Cleveland Browns 1977

Maurice Moorman OL 19 Kansas City Chiefs 1968

Cedric Ogbuehi OL 21 Cincinnati Bengals 2015

Roger Vick RB 21 New York Jets 1987

Tim Gray DB 21 St. Louis Cardinals 1975

Johnny Manziel QB 22 Cleveland Browns 2014

Rod Bernstine TE 24 San Diego Chargers 1987

Greg Hill RB 25 Kansas City Chiefs 1994

Billy Cannon LB 25 Dallas Cowboys 1984

Sammy Davis DB 30 San Diego Chargers 2003

Germain Ifedi OL 31 Seattle Seahawks 2016

