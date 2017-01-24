Parking meter prices to rise

It may soon cost you more to park your car in downtown Austin.

The City Council is set to approve a measure that would extend the hours you need to feed the meter on Wednesday nights.

When you go downtown to eat or drink, you have a little disposable cash to splurge and spend on parking. But what about those people who aren't playing but instead are working in our city center?

They say it's making one of Austin's growing pains sting even more.

Some people bike, some people walk, and some people will do anything not to drive their cars into downtown Austin.

John Lichtenberger is a partner in both Peche and Isla on Fourth Street and says parking has always been an issue when hiring staff.

"When people come in and apply for a job they ask 'Where do you park' and I don't know what to tell them. It's either find a spot on the street or take the bus."

The challenge could soon get more difficult.

The City of Austin plans to extend the paid parking requirements on downtown city streets on Wednesday night.

It's common practice when parking spots reach 85 percent capacity during any given time frame.

Heather Foreyt works downtown on Wednesday nights and is not looking forward to the change.

"I'm a waitress and I have to leave my job to go pay the parking meter and then return to work. It's not always the best situation."

Sometimes drivers end up paying more than they intended for a short stay, like Jennifer Poppe. Her family runs the new "Sellers Underground" bar and says she has trouble finding a spot 90 percent of the time.

"A lot of times you park in a lot where you have to pay all day just because there's no other places to park on the street."

The city hopes the extended charge will help open up spots more frequently, a concept restaurant owners call "turning tables."

City data shows when Thursday and Friday night parking charges were extended in 2012 business didn't suffer as owners feared, but instead sales tax collections went up, not down.

Lichtenberger says it's the people who work hard to keep his businesses going that he's worried about, and not his disposable cash-carrying clientele.

"I think they're gonna come no matter what, to be honest with you."

The parking change was anticipated in the budget approved by City Council in September.

Council will need to officially approve the rule by vote before it takes effect.

That will likely happen in the next few weeks.

The city says all added revenue would be "directed toward improving congestion and safety for all road users throughout Austin".

(© 2017 KVUE)