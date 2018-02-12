Minor 3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in South Texas

Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering (Photo: Thinkstock, Petrovich9)

FALLS CITY, Texas (AP) - A minor earthquake has shaken parts of rural South Texas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported at 8:24 a.m. Monday centered about 4 miles (6 kilometers) southeast of Falls City, in Karnes County.

The area is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

The Karnes County Sheriff's Office had no immediate reports Monday of anyone hurt or potential damage.

