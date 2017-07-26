Mexican Consulate releases new details on San Antonio smuggling victims

SAN ANTONIO - The Mexican Consulate has released more information on the victims of the smuggling tragedy that ended in San Antonio.

34 out of 39 victims are Mexican nationals, and seven of the deceased are also Mexican.

While early reports indicated only men were inside the tractor-trailer, the Mexican Consulate said there was one woman. Information on that woman's condition was not immediately available.

The group of victims is also made up of 31 men and two minors.

10 people on board are from Aguascalientes, Mex.

The Mexican Consulate said 14 people are in the custody of the US Marshals Service, and they are being interviewed as witnesses.

13 others reportedly remain in local hospitals, including one of the minors. The other minor involved is staying at a shelter and will also be questioned.

Two bodies have not been identified, and are currently with the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

