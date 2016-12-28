McKinney mailman saves family from house fire

Jeff Jones has only been mail carrier for three months. But nothing could prepare him for what happened while on a route four days before Christmas.

"It's the first time for a lot of things, and all in one day," Jones said.

He was on his last stop and his last mailbox when we saw something smoky coming from the front of a home where he needed to drop off a parcel.

"I saw the fire and the smoke and I knocked on the door," he said.

He says he could see little children in the home, but no adults had come to the door. Surveillance video from the door shows Jones pacing back and forth while on the phone with 911.

Meanwhile the smoke had quickly turned to flames.

"I didn't expect to get that phone call," said Cheryl Richard, who was Christmas shopping 10 minutes from home. The phone call was from the McKinney Fire Department telling her the house was on fire and that resources had been dispatched.

"I got in my vehicle and got here as fast as I could because I didn't know what I was driving up to," she said. Richard said her three young daughters and mother were at home at the time.

It was Jeff's quick action to notify police and fire that may have saved Richard's home. Richard says Jones initially tried to put the fire out himself, but the garden hose was burned up.

With help from an officer, he got the kids and grandma out. McKinney firefighters moved quickly to put the fire out.

"For him to have that kind of love for my kids and concern for my kids... he is a wonderful person," Richard said.

There are some things you can't prepare for. This was about instinct and Jones had used it effectively. Jones also happened to be at the right place and at the right time, and that's why Richard calls him her "guardian angel."

"He's special... he's special and I hope he knows that," cried Richard.

