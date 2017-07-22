Man, two children killed in 7-vehicle accident

Three of the vehicles invovled in the deadly crash can be seen on Beltway 8 Friday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A man and two children were killed in a 7-vehicle accident Friday evening in north Houston, according to Houston Police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Beltway 8 right before the John F Kennedy Blvd. exit.

Officers said the young adult man and the two children were pronounced deceased on the scene.

It is unclear how the accident happened but officers on the scene said traffic was building on the highway at the time due to schedule construction work and vehicles were slowing down right before the crash.

The driver at fault survived and has been cooperative with police. Officers said intoxication does not seem to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing at this time as authorities learn more about what happened.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

